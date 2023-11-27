Edtech major BYJU’S has elevated Jiny Thattil as its Chief Technology Officer when the firm is battling troubles on various fronts.

Thattil’s appointment came after the departure of Anil Goel, who left the company after three years as CTO. Thattil was previously serving as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Byju’s.

Thattil joined Byju’s in 2020, spearheading engineering at the startup before moving to another senior role at Epic, which Byju’s acquired earlier. Prior to joining BYJU’S, Thattil had stints at Amazon, InMobi, and Happay.

According to BYJU’S, Thattil has contributed to the post-acquisition integration of various company subsidiaries. This transition is part of BYJU’S ongoing strategic restructuring and reorientation of its leadership team to enhance operational efficiency further, the company added.

“We are delighted to promote Jiny Thattil as the CTO of BYJU’S. His extensive experience and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate for this crucial role as we continue to rebuild for greater efficiency and sustainability. We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Anil Goel, the outgoing CTO, for his exemplary work and dedication to driving technological innovation at BYJU’S,” Said Arjun Mohan, the India CEO of BYJU’S.

Troubles brewing

This development follows fresh troubles for BYJU’S as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) confirmed sending a show cause notice to edtech company Think and Learn Private Limited and Byju Raveendran in the FEMA violation case to the tune of ₹9,362.35 crore.

The company and its founder, Byju Raveendran, have contravened the provisions of FEMA by failing to submit documents of imports, realise proceeds of exports made outside India, and so on, said ED.

The edtech major has recently laid off thousands of jobs and clubbed some businesses. businessline reported that it has delayed full and final settlements of laid-off employees yet again.

Byju’s has put upskilling platform Great Learning and book reading platform Epic, up for sale, which would yield the company about $1 billion, reported Businessline.

The company has resolved its issue with Davidson Kempner, linked with covenants on BYJU’S subsidiary Aakash. Earlier in November, Manipal Group chairman Ranjan Pai bought out the debt investment by the US Hedge Fund in a Rs 1,400-crore deal, reported Businessline.

In March, BYJU’S raised $800 million in a funding round, at a $22 billion valuation, becoming India’s most-valued startup.