BYJU’S, Qatar Investment Authority announce MENA-focused edtech subsidiary

Bengaluru, March 28 Edtech major Byju’s and QIA, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, have partnered to launch a new edtech business and R&D centre in Doha. The new entity in Doha will drive research and innovation to create learning solutions customised for students in the MENA region.

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of Byju’s and Mansoor Al-Mahmoud, CEO of QIA, have signed an MoU in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar and Chairman of QIA, as well as representatives of Byju’s, in Doha at the 2022 Doha Forum held on March 26 and 27.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar and Chairman of QIA, said, “QIA is supporting Qatar’s national vision of economic diversification and building a knowledge-based economy. This agreement demonstrates QIA’s commitment to enabling innovations that can benefit the young people of our region.”

Mansoor Al-Mahmoud said,“QIA is proud to help enable the development of innovative education technology platforms in the MENA region to inspire children to learn. QIA has a strong focus on investing in leading innovators globally and we want to help drive the creation of new technologies that have a positive impact on society.”

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of Byju’s said,“The goal at BYJU’S has always been to empower students around the world with the powerful synergy of pedagogy and technology and create life-long learners. As we continue to witness accelerated growth in Indian and international markets, we are excited to partner with QIA in this next phase of expansion, development and building new innovations in learning in the MENA region. Together we hope to achieve stronger development outcomes. With a sustained focus on creating life-long value for our learners, this partnership with QIA is a significant step in realizing our vision.”

As per the MoU, QIA and BYJU’S will initially work together to set the stage for the MENA-focused online education business. The new entity, which will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Byju’s in Qatar, will introduce Byju’s learning offerings to the region. Additionally, it will also set up a new research and development centrr in Qatar to create customised learning content and products in the Arabic language.

Since 2019, QIA has been a key investor in BYJU’S. With over 150 million learners and products across 120 countries, Byju’s offers personalised learning programs for students across K-12, test prep and professional upskilling segments.