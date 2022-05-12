Byju’s set to launch 500 tuition centres across 200 cities this year

Byju’s, the leading EdTech company with 115 million registered learners, will launch 500 tuition centres across 200 cities this year. Right now, the institution has 104 centres.

As part of the expansion plans, the company has earmarked an investment of ₹1,500 crore in the next two years, and the target is to enrol one million students, said Himanshu Bajaj, Head of Byju’s Tuition Centre. These centres will not only redefine after-school learning with its 360-degree teaching and learning system but also create employment opportunities for over 10,000+ people across the country, he added.

Bajaj, who was in Kochi for the launch of the tuition centre, said Kerala will have 20 centres by the year-end from the current four, which brings together both offline and online learning experiences. Available for students in classes 4-10, tuition centres will be the neighbourhood tech-enabled physical tuition centres that provide a world-class learning experience focusing on engagement and better outcomes through the two-teacher model.

The tuition centre offering has been designed in a way where students will get to bridge learning gaps, strengthen conceptual understanding, and reinforce learning through regular practice and tests that ensure exam readiness. Students will also have the same teacher for their offline and online classes who will support them with their personalised learning journeys, he said.

Last year, the company launched Byju’s classes with a two-teacher advantage for its learners. With 115 million registered students and 7 million paid subscriptions, the company sees an annual renewal rate of 86 per cent. Under education for all social initiative, the company has helped 3.4 million children access education through digital learning and aims to empower 10 million children from under-served communities by 2025, he added.