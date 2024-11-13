Tamil Nadu has launched the 2024-25 campus hiring season as part of the Naan Mudhalvan -Tamil Nadu State Level Placement Program (TNSLPP).

This initiative, launched Chief Minister MK Stalin is aimed at enhancing the employability of Tamil Nadu’s youth and connecting them with top-notch #career opportunities, says a social media post by Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

The Naan Mudhalvan has already empowered 38,80,933 students by providing industry-relevant skills, with 14 lakh students trained annually. Under the TNSLPP initiative, we have a talented pool of 350,000 students from Engineering, Arts & Science colleges ready to be hired.

“So far, we have successfully placed 91,234 engineering students, 1,18,685 arts & science students, and a total of 2,51,958 students (including Polytechnics & ITIs) since 2022. We invite all employers and industries to participate in this incredible opportunity. Access our Skill Registry and connect with skilled candidates for your fresher requirements,” the post said.

