CBSE, Lifology Foundation to host guidance festival for students, parents

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in association with Lifology Foundation will organise a National Guidance Festival for students and parents of class VIII-XII from September 19 to 24. The festival will be organised in digital mode and will provide students information on future careers, skill sets to excel and a clear road map to make them future-ready.

The sessions will be a mix of expert talk, interaction, experiential learning and exposure to assessments and scientific guidance. This certification programme will feature experts from diverse professional backgrounds and industries. Circular No. Acad-76/2022 by (CBSE/Dir(SE)/NGF/2022) highlights the importance of guidance in a student’s life. Link for registration is: https://forms.gle/n25FV8NuchhpywNk7

Participants from 27,000 schools

A spokesman for Lifology, a Guinness World Record-winning education start-up based in Technopark-Thiruvananthapuram and with presence in London and West Asia said, an estimated million students from 27,000 schools of CBSE will participate in this festival. This initiative is aligned with National Education Policy 2020 and participants will be provided with a certificate.

Chief Lifologist Praveen Parameswar said, this is going to be one of the largest programmes in the world of education and experts from the UN, NASA and other global agencies and internationally renowned educators will be part of the festival. The CBSE collaborating with a Kerala-based start-up with footprints across Middle East and London reinforces the educational leadership role of the state, Parameswar added.

‘How to decide what to become in future’ is the core question that every student, parent and teacher need to discuss, the spokesman said. The not-for-profit initiative is free of cost for students and will cover the whole spectrum of assessments, career guidance, 21st century skills, exam preparations, portfolio for elite universities and scholarships.