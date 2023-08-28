Seventh grade students will now be taught sacrifices made by brave soldiers post-independence as a chapter on National War Memorial, situated at the India Gate in the national capital, has been included in the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum from this year.

The chapter, ‘A Homage to our Brave Soldiers’, has been introduced with the objective to “inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty, and courage and sacrifice among school children and increase the participation of youth in nation building,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement issued on Monday. This initiative has been jointly undertaken by Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education.

The chapter highlights the history, significance, and concept of National War Memorial, in addition to the supreme sacrifice made by the bravehearts of the armed forces in the service of the nation post-Independence, read the Ministry’s statement. In the chapter, two friends exchange letters and share their feelings of gratitude for the freedom they enjoy due to the sacrifices made by the bravehearts, it pointed out.

“Deep emotional impact and connect, which arises in minds and hearts of the children as they visit the iconic monument, have been brought out creatively by the authors of NCERT,” the MoD elaborated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the memorial to the nation on February 25, 2019, in New Delhi. It was set up to inculcate a sense of sacrifice and national spirit among the people and pay a befitting tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation, the Ministry said.

