CMTI, AIT sign MoU to undertake joint R&D in core areas

The Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), Bengaluru and the Atria Institute of Technology (AIT), Bengaluru have joined hand in a bid to give boost to technology R&D in Karnataka.

CMTI is an autonomous multidisciplinary institute operating under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India with a clear mandate for research and development. While Atria Institute, affiliated to the Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belgaum, is a premier institute of excellence in the field of engineering and manufacturing, and a centre of learning for aspirants in the manufacturing sector.

The two institutes will come together in the fields of micro-machining, green manufacturing, smart manufacturing, industrial ergonomics, additive manufacturing, welding, machining, finishing, metrology and other advanced manufacturing technology areas, with a focus on research and development of technology.

The partnership will aid the student community, the industry as well as the manufacturing sector at large.

CMTI and AIT signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday in Bengaluru outlining the terms of the partnership and the focus areas of study.

Speaking to reporters at the MoU signing ceremony, Dr Nagahanumaiah Director of the CMTI said, “We see immense opportunity for each other in this partnership. I see a lot of manufacturing related R&D efforts happening at AIT and I am truly excited to see AIT leveraging CMTI, while on their journey to become a premier Manufacturing R&D hub.”

About the role of education institutions, Sunder Raju, Chairman Atria said, “We are on a mission to radically transform the role of Education Institutions in India. Educational Institutions should be the centre of research & development required to solve the problems facing Industries. Highly immersive experiential learning approach is required to develop Industry ready workforce. Our partnership with CMTI is a step toward this direction. We need to continuously and relentlessly refresh learning curriculum, content, and delivery methods to make sure students remain industry relevant and continue to push the envelope to Innovate.”