“Competitions make life progressive,” PM Modi says at  Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the students and parents at the fifth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha event. Modi tweeted earlier today, “Looking forward to interacting with our dynamic exam warriors, their parents, and teachers.”

Looking forward to interacting with our dynamic exam warriors, their parents and teachers at #ParikshaPeCharcha, which begins in a short while at 11 AM.



You can watch it on Doordarshan, NaMo App or YouTube. https://t.co/pcYFwsKB2p — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2022

The event took place at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Modi told the audience that it was his ‘favourite programme.’

Modi took questions from the audience and advised the students to celebrate exams as festivals. He also urged parents and teachers not to force their unfulfilled dreams and aspirations upon children. “I urge parents to understand their child’s interests and help them identify their strengths,” he said.

Students have been exposed to the online mode of education due to Covid-19 outbreak. Modi said that the technology is not a bane and should be used effectively. “Students should introspect themselves while studying online, whether they actually study or spend time watching reels on social media.”

“Memory is like a catalytic agent,” he said. Metaphorically, he added, “If you put a coin in a bowl with water and observe the bowl after shaking it, you wouldn’t be able to see the coin. Our memory is like that. We need to have a stable and calm mind to aid our memory.”

Modi said that competitions make life progressive. “We should invite competition and try competing in every field,” he said.

He noted that the National Education Policy caters to the need of the 21st century. “Instead of saying New Education Policy, we should call it National Education Policy because this policy is designed with modern frameworks,” he said.

“Outdated ideas and policies from the 20th century can’t guide India’s development trajectory in the 21st century,” he added.

Modi urged society to treat sons and daughters without any differentiation and give them equal opportunities. He said that a society that does not cater to the education of a girl child can never prosper. "Now, girls have become a big asset and strength for every family. The more this change occurs, the better it is," he said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is being organised for the last four years by the Education Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.