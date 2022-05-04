Crypto University sets out to develop “industry ready” blockchain and digital assets professionals

. Crypto University, a digital university domiciled in Wyoming in the US, wants to emerge as the “go-to university” for students and other industry stakeholders looking to develop skills and get themselves trained around the sunrise area of blockchain and virtual digital assets.

The main objective behind this international digital university, which is targeting both domestic students in India as well as international ones with customised courses in Metaverses, Blockchain and Digital Assets, is to help develop industry ready professionals in blockchain and virtual digital assets, Joseph Massey, MD & CEO, CryptoWire told BusinessLine here.

Both Crypto University and CryptoWire are separate strategic business units of Ticker Plant. CryptoWire is neither a Crypto Exchange nor a Cryptocurrency but looks to empower its participants with comprehensive, unbiased information on crypto world and blockchain, going beyond exchanges.

“For blockchain industry to grow in India, the industry adopting blockchain would need personnel to manage it. Professionals are not available today because there are not too many institutes doing this. Tomorrow’s industry will need professionals and we are now imparting training so that new set of professionals can be developed. There will be people who will require trained hands in both business side and from engineering side for blockchain”, Massey said.

Partnership

Massey said that the courses could be Crypto University’s own courses or jointly developed courses as being done with Indian institutes or global courses of different international universities getting distributed through Crypto University.

In India, Crypto University has partnered with 100 institutes, including IITs, NITs, Central and State Universities, and academic institutes of repute across the country.

The alliance — through MoUs—has a presence in 24 States, 70 cities and covers over 1 million students in these 100 institutes. This is the first-of-its-kind initiative in Crypto domain and space by any Indian entity.

“What we have started doing as of now is that we are giving short duration certification programmes. It could be 1-day, 1 week or few weeks”, he added.

Certification courses

Crypto University is currently offering professional certification courses to be consumed through digital media. “We are also conceiving courses for universities and institutes that have done MoU with us. Those courses are jointly developed courses that we will offer to their students in imparting training programmes. Courses which we get from international universities we will also distribute to these local universities through a joint collaboration”, he added.