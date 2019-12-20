Despite stringent norms, Karnataka based deemed universities have made a mark​

In Karnataka, most of the deemed universities are yet to get a firm footing. These universities are spread across the State and are offering general courses to highly specialised ones in yoga, medicine, engineering, design, management, Information Technology and healthcare. ​

The reason for them yet to get footing is the stringent rules and regulations of University Grants Commission’s (UGC) strict monitoring especially on the degree awarded.​

In addition to UGC, the Union Minister of Human Resource Development (MHRD) also monitors by issuing notices for lack in quality and blacklist warning if they found lacking on various parameters as per the Tandon committee.​

Amidst these issues few deemed universities have carved out a space for themselves.

Yoga ​

Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana Karnataka located in Bengaluru focusses on Yoga. This Yoga University offers various courses. Students undergo Life Training and Character Building Education with Yoga as a way of Life. Here Gurukula way of Education is combined with modern scientific approach. The emphasis is on practical experience and in-depth research.​

This deemed university also promotes positive health, prevention of stress-related health problems and rehabilitation through Yoga. Adoption of Integral Approach of Yoga Therapy to common ailments. Imparting skills in them to introduce Yoga for health to general public. To enable them to establish Yoga Therapy centers in the service of common man.​

Science, IT, technology and management​

IISc - Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is a public institute deemed to be university for research and higher education in science and engineering specialises in science, engineering, design, and management. ​

Established in 1909, IISc is India’s leading institution of advanced education and research in sciences and engineering. From the beginning, IISc has laid equal emphasis on fundamental investigations and the solution of practical problems.

IISc has a vibrant and diverse campus spread over 440 acres of greenery in the city of Bengaluru.

The Institute also has a new campus at Challakere in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. The flagship project of this 1,500 acre campus has been a training programme for science teachers. This programme has now been recognised as a Centre for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Education by the Government of India.​

IIIT-B

​International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIIT-B) — this institute was established in 1999 with a vision to contribute to the IT world by focussing on education and research, entrepreneurship and innovation. The Institute is a registered not-for-profit society funded jointly by the Government of Karnataka and the IT industry.​

Since its inception, IIIT-B, with its unique model of education, research, and industry interaction, has grown in stature to become an institution of considerable repute in academic as well as corporate circle.

IIIT-B’s mission is to build the track record set by India in general and Bengaluru in particular, to enable India to play a key role in the global IT scenario through a world class institute with a focus on education and research, entrepreneurship and innovation.​

JNCASR​

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) is a multidisciplinary research institute situated in Jakkur, in north of Bengaluru. The institute’s mandate is to pursue and promote world-class research and training at the frontiers of Science and Engineering covering broad areas ranging from Materials to Genetics.​

The Centre is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and is a deemed university. ​

Medical and healthcare ​

Other institutions focussing on medical and healthcare sphere are:

JSS AHER​

JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER) – This institution is focussed on medical and health-related studies, and comprises JSS Medical College, JSS Dental College & Hospital and JSS College of Pharmacy at the main campus in Mysuru as well as another pharmacy college in Ootacamund, Tamil Nadu. With a view to extend the horizons in the field of Health Sciences, the Department of Water and Health (Faculty of Life Sciences) and Department of Health System Management Studies have been integrated as deemed-to-be University Departments.​

JSS AHER generous financial aid program ensures that talented students from all economic backgrounds can afford quality education. The institutions have collaborations with reputed universities, industrial and research organisations. These include, International collaboration with La Trobe University- Australia; Khon Kaen University- Thailand; University of Southern Nevada and Long Island University - USA; AIMST University – Malaysia; Howard University - Washington DC; University of Illinois at Chicago - USA; AlfaGene Biosciences Inc – USA; National Institutes of Health - USA; Oman Medical College – Oman, and others.

BLDE, Vijayapura, this university through its constituent colleges offers UG Programme-MBBS, PG Programmes in 18 disciplines, PG Super Speciality Programme in Urology (M.Ch.), PhD Programme in 12 disciplines and Innovative courses like Fellowship, Diploma and Certificate Courses in Medical and Allied Sciences.​

General​

The Christ ​

The Christ located in Bengaluru, having made a humble beginning as the Christ College in Bengaluru with just 350 students and 18 faculty members in 1969 the Christ (Deemed to be University) is making its mark as a renowned multi disciplinary university with a holistic approach. As the institution gets ready to celebrate its golden jubilee, it has come a long way and has more than 21,000 students at present.​

The varsity has also begun operations at two newly opened campuses in Lavasa near Pune and Ghaziabad near Delhi from this academic year.​

The university offers triple major degrees with interesting subject combinations and also latest courses in performing arts, theatre studies and western music. The institution publishes six peer-reviewed research journals and has published more than 300 books in Kannada and English. A promoter of sports, music and literary activities, this university is a nurturing ground for creative excellence. The university also has active collaborations with over a hundred international universities across the US, the UK, Europe, China, Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, among others.​