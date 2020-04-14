Digital socio-cultural program at JNU during covid-19 lockdown

With a view to keep up spirits during the Covid-19-led nationwide lockdown, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Prajna Pravah unit, a cultural group, has organised a first-of-its-kind digital socio-cultural program named e-Yuvamanthan. The four-day event (April 11 to 14, 2020) has brought youth of various walks of life from across the country reciting poems, narrating folktales, and singing folk-songs of their respective regions. The focus of this exercise is to emphasise the ultimate victory of good over evil, indicating that these times of Covid-19-induced darkness will pass, and the country will succeed.

Participants include students, businessmen, doctors, engineers, and retired professionals, among others. Eighteen States and two Union Territories have represented, with entries from 22 languages of the country.

The program is expected to reach not less than 10 lakh people on four major social media platforms of e-Yuvamanthan ― Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Shubh Gupta, Convener, e-Yuvamanthan, said there is no dearth of talent among the youth in India’s hinterland. What is however, needed is a platform, which would give them the required confidence and help them flourish. In this dark time, such an initiative, which holds out a ray of hope, will help build endurance in society.