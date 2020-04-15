Ed-tech startup enabling schools to go digital amidst coronavirus lockdown

And they all fell down...
As the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, a newly-launched digital learning platform Edumarshal is helping schools to go digital, which are witnessing a continuous shutdown.
According to the company’s official release, the aim of the platform is to enable hassle-free interaction between students and teachers.
The features in the platform will help teachers conduct classes online through a conferencing tool. Students can record online sessions. The platform also offers a mobile app for students and teachers to conduct and attend classes.
Edumarshal has discussion forums for every subject for students to collaborate online, under the guidance of teachers. Meanwhile, teachers can also assess and grade students online with an inbuilt tracking system.
The ed-tech start-up claims that it provides features including seamless online classes, interactive communications between teachers and students. It also mentioned that based on school and college approval, students can get on-the-go access to study materials and downloadable content.
Edumarshal stated that for tests/exams, students will be enrolled through a facial recognition system. Once the test begins, students cannot minimize the webpage as the test screen would freeze. The tests paper screen will be logged out and the student won’t be able to log in again.
Gaurav Kumar, CEO and Co-founder, Edumarshal stated in the official release: “Through the e-learning platform, our mission is to enable schools to take a step forward in the right direction so that their academic operations are not hampered amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Our platform allows schools to run a virtual school through various tools like ERP, LMS, live lectures, online classes and more.”
The digital content is available in three languages that include Hindi, English, Hindi-English (bi-lingual). Students and teachers will have to download the app from Google play store or IOS and login as per the class.
The company said it gives schools the ability to set their timetable as per the class. Accordingly, students will be able to access the study material, only for the subjects they choose during the admission.
So far, 25 schools and colleges have collaborated with the e-learning app across Delhi NCR.
