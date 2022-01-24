EdTech company Super Scholar raises $400K in its latest funding round

January 24 100X.VC portfolio company Super Scholar, an EdTech platform, has raised USD 400,000 in its latest funding round.

Investors such as MAGIC Fund, 2am VC, Astir VC, JITO Angel Network, and others were a part of this funding round.

Rohan Lodha, Co-founder, Super Scholar, said, “We are delighted to have raised the first cheque from 100X.VC and close $400k follow-on funding. We started Super Scholar with a massive vision to make online courses accessible to every student in India and across the world and it’s time to execute now.”

The company will utilize the recent funding to strengthen its courses and scholarship offerings to ensure more students can leverage these facilities or grants.

Super Scholar is a part of 100X.VC’s Class 06 portfolio companies that were announced in December last year. Ninad Karpe, Partner, 100X.VC, added, “We are delighted to be the first institutional investor in Super Scholar, which has pioneered the concept of edTech scholarships for GenZ students.”

Super Scholar was founded in 2019, with a vision to make online courses affordable to every student through exclusive scholarships and grants. At present, it has more than 16,000 users and is forecasted to reach 1 million users by the end of 2022.

“Super scholar is aiming to solve a real pain point for Indian Gen Z learners. What got us excited was Super Scholar’s aim to help learners with their own self-learning discovery. We felt their mission aligns well with India’s Gen Z desire to shift away from a forced reactive type of learning to a personal and desired based proactive type of learning.”, said Hershel Mehta, Co-founder and Partner, 2am VC.