Edtech sector generated over 75,000 jobs in 5 years: IAMAI’s IEC

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Tuesday shared that the Indian Edtech sector generated over 75,000 jobs over the past five years. Currently, there are over 50,000 professionals working in the Edtech ecosystem.

The data was collected by IAMAI’s Indian EdTech Consortium (IEC).

The EdTech sector has been working on a two-pronged approach to improve overall employability and opportunities for the Indian workforce. While the sector itself has been hiring the best-in-class talent to drive business growth, EdTech companies also been training learners across the spectrum to secure better jobs through training and upskilling, IAMAI said.

Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder & MD, upGrad, and Chair of the IEC said, “India’s EdTech sector has been extremely purpose-driven and is one of the most in-demand industries for multiple stakeholders. It has been at the forefront of creating and delivering excellence. Therefore, with the outcome-driven business approach we follow, we are sure to create the strongest employment pull within the country for propelling maximum economic growth”.

Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founder of BYJU’S and the Co-Chair of the IEC added, “The aspirations of young India are infinite – both from metros and smaller towns across the country. We are glad to empower the youth with diversified job opportunities, helping secure their future while fulfilling their ambitions of innovating for India and the world. As global recognition for the potential of India’s EdTech ecosystem increases alongside investments and consolidation, we look forward to creating an inclusive job environment for millions of talented Indians.”