Edtech start-up Infinity Learn buys Don’t Memorise

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Hyderabad, March 8 | Updated on: Mar 08, 2022

Don’t Memorise helps students of classes 6-10 understand concepts through small video lessons

Edtech startup Infinity Learn, promoted by the Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution, has acquired Don’t Memorise, a concept-based multilingual content platform, for an undisclosed consideration.

The target company helps students of classes 6-10 understand concepts through small video lessons. “It will help us tap into the increasing learner market in tier-2 and -3 cities,” said Sushma Boppana, Founder-Director of Infinity and Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution, in a press release on Tuesday.

Don’t Memorise offers content for Maths and Science subjects in English, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali medium.

Founded in 2014, the Mumbai-based company has a subscriber base of 2.6 million.

She said Infinity Learn had over 10 lakh registered users and over one lakh paid users within a year of its inception.

“We have solved over one lakh doubts so far through our Doubts 24X7 App,” she said.

Published on March 08, 2022
