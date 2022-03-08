Edtech start-up Infinity Learn buys Don’t Memorise

:
Edtech startup Infinity Learn, promoted by the Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution, has acquired Don’t Memorise, a concept-based multilingual content platform, for an undisclosed consideration.
The target company helps students of classes 6-10 understand concepts through small video lessons. “It will help us tap into the increasing learner market in tier-2 and -3 cities,” said Sushma Boppana, Founder-Director of Infinity and Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution, in a press release on Tuesday.
Don’t Memorise offers content for Maths and Science subjects in English, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali medium.
Founded in 2014, the Mumbai-based company has a subscriber base of 2.6 million.
She said Infinity Learn had over 10 lakh registered users and over one lakh paid users within a year of its inception.
“We have solved over one lakh doubts so far through our Doubts 24X7 App,” she said.
