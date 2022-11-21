Chennai-based edtech start-up Skill Lync has acquired Crio—an experiential learning platform for tech careers—for an undisclosed sum.

After this acquisition, Crio will operate as an independent brand under the Skill-Lync Group.

Crio, founded by former Flipkart and Google employees, is backed by Binny Bansal. It has around 100 employees.

With over 3,000 employees, Skill-Lync is focused on providing industry-relevant and job leading courses for engineering students/graduates across all disciplines. According to the company, 30,000 students are pursuing coursework on the platform.

Through the acquisition, both companies are aiming to support over 25,000 students with relevant job opportunities, a release said.

