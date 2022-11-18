Preschool chain EuroKids has announced that it is planning to expand its Kerala franchise network to 100 franchisees by 2025.

Similarly, the company is planning to expand its pan-India network from the existing over 1,200 preschools to over 3,000 preschools by 2025.

According to the company, its preschools have witnessed considerable growth in enrolments across all levels, as children are back to classroom learning post-pandemic.

KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning, said, “We work very closely with each franchise partner through our EDGE 360 franchise support programme to ensure that the process of developing a centre is managed seamlessly and that they receive the right training, knowledge of the curriculum and marketing support to make their centre a success.”