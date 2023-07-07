In the fiercely competitive landscape of higher education, the ed-tech startup backed by Y-Combinator FuncitonUp has introduced the Functional School of Technology - a four-year offline BTech degree - at its Gurgaon campus.

FunctionUp guarantees students placements on completion of the course or a full refund of their college fees.

FunctionUp is led by a team of an ex-IITian Pritesh Kumar, Co-Founder and Director of FST, alongside co-founder Bharat Gupta. Their collective expertise has forged a curriculum in collaboration with industry giants MAANG (Meta, Amazon, Apple, Netflix & Google) and exceptional IIT professionals.

Kumar said with ex-IITian as faculty, students will get immersed in a comprehensive full-stack development learning experience, while the subsequent three years will be devoted to practical training with esteemed corporations.

They will be involved in real-world projects, gaining invaluable experience and forging a distinct edge in the fiercely competitive job market, he said.

FunctionUp is affiliated with Starex University to offer BTech degree.

“We guarantee placement or refund the entire fee, an assurance that surpasses even the renowned IITs’ success rates,” he added.

Courses offered

FunctionUp also offers courses on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence to empower professionals to secure remote jobs in the US after just six months of training. Companies worldwide relentlessly seek individuals with specialised skill, and candidates can become Data Scientists, Data Analysts, AI or Machine Language Engineers.

FunctionUp also has a Full Stack Development course, designed to equip professionals with expertise in six months and guaranteed placement as front-end software developer.