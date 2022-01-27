Growth School raises $5 million seed fund from Sequoia and Owl Ventures

Growth School, a community-led live learning platform, has raised $5 million in a seed round from Sequoia Capital India and Owl Ventures.

The funding round also saw participation from over 80 angel investors, including reputed entrepreneurs like Kunal Shah, Nikhil Kamath, Ritesh Agarwal, Tanmay Bhat, as well as some international angels like Austen Allred (founder Lamda school), Shaan Puri, and Eric Siu.

Growth School partners with experts to create high-impact cohort-based programs on personal and professional growth for learners worldwide. The platform brings in mentors who teach real, actional and practical things that job seekers can apply in the real world.

Vaibhav Sisinty, founder, GrowthSchool said, “when someone is actively seeking a job, they do not have the luxury of doing a long-term program that spans over months. That is how I founded Growth School, with the mission of helping people get the best skill upgradation from top professionals in the industry, over the shortest period of time. We aim to be the go-to platform for learners all over the world to acquire skills from the top 1 per cent of industry experts.”

The coampny plans to use the funds to expand its team and build a robust tech platform. The startup plans to venture into newer markets and as part of that foray, also explore metaverse for education.

“We believe that GrowthSchool has the potential to fundamentally shift how learners upskill and prepare for their personal and professional lives today. Growth School’s live learning platform has garnered strong trust among a growing community of over 200k users in short order as lifelong learning becomes increasingly important to stay competitive in the new digital economy”, Kriti Bansal, Owl Ventures said.

To date, close to 2,00,000 users have accessed Growth School’s programs. The platform offers a range of programs such as UI, UX, Performance Marketing, how to Become a Freelancer, how to build and sell your NFT, how to Invest in Crypto, how to start a D2C business, etc.