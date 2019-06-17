Hedge School ties up with Jain University to offer Bachelor of Vocation degree

The Hedge School of Applied Economics (HSAE), the educational venture of the Hedge Group of Companies, in association with Jain (deemed-to-be-University) is to offer a UGC-recognised three-year Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc) degree course. Under the programme, Hedge School of Applied Economics will offer B.Voc courses in banking and financial services and accounting and business from the upcoming academic year onwards.

Alex K. Babu, Group CMD, Hedge, said, “The USP of the courses is the focus given to practical training. Though many institutes have been offering B.Voc degrees, the students rarely get hands-on experience. But our course syllabus is designed with 60-70 per cent weightage for practical training. It will help students gain enough experience so as to be absorbed by the companies without providing any training.”

The students will be provided the opportunity to train with various clients of the Hedge Group of Companies. Based on their performance during practical training, the students will have the opportunity to ‘earn while they learn’.

“The course, designed in a way to gain practical knowledge and work experience while studying, will enable the students to find jobs on completion of the course or else to start their own ventures,” Easwaran Iyer, Dean, Commerce and Director, Industry Interface and Key Projects, Jain University, said.

Each course will have a maximum of 60 seats. Admission to the courses has started and classes will begin on August 1, 2019.