Hero Vired partners with Text & Clicks Academy

Edtech company Hero Vired announced a partnership with Text & Clicks Academy to upskill existing, retiring and retired armed forces personnel. The first-of-a-kind partnership offers training and placement in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science on a larger scale.

This collaboration is aimed to provide good employment opportunities to allow officials to transition into corporate jobs with ease, creating alternate avenues for employment upon retirement.

Hero Vired for Business will leverage its industry partner network to guide learners through orientation sessions and masterclasses to help them get through placement. Along with MITx certification, Hero Vired will also offer internships and job placements at reputed corporates and start-ups, thereby ensuring a seamless transition into this age of automation.