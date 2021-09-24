Education

Himachal Pradesh schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday

PTI | Updated on September 24, 2021

The cabinet also decided to create and fill 8,000 posts of multi-task workers in educational institutions

Shimla, September 24 The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday, an official said here on Friday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

Students of classes 10 and 12 will attend school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas those of classes 9 and 11 will come to school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week, he added.

Online studies and examination for classes up to 8 will continue, he added.

The cabinet also decided to create and fill 8,000 posts of multi-task workers in educational institutions as per provisions of the Part Time Multi-Task Workers Policy, 2020.

As per the policy, the multi-task workers will be provided with a consolidated honorarium of ₹5,625 per month for 10 months in an academic year.

Published on September 24, 2021

