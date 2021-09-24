Himachal Pradesh schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Shimla, September 24 The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday, an official said here on Friday.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.
Students of classes 10 and 12 will attend school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas those of classes 9 and 11 will come to school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week, he added.
Online studies and examination for classes up to 8 will continue, he added.
Also read: Make schools a centre for kids to get Covid jab: Experts
The cabinet also decided to create and fill 8,000 posts of multi-task workers in educational institutions as per provisions of the Part Time Multi-Task Workers Policy, 2020.
As per the policy, the multi-task workers will be provided with a consolidated honorarium of ₹5,625 per month for 10 months in an academic year.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...