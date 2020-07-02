HRD ministry asks committee to give recommendation on conducting JEE, NEET

Ministry of Human Resource Development on Thursday said it has asked the National Testing Agency to give recommendations on conducting competitive exams for medical and engineering courses in the context of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students appearing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), a committee consisting of Director General National Testing Agency and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations to the HRD Ministry latest by tomorrow,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister of Human Resource Development.

NEET, medical entrance exam, is scheduled to take place on July 26, while, JEE, engineering course,s is to be held in July 18-23.

Meanwhile, The Central Board of Secondary Education, last week has cancelled the pending board exams scheduled between July 1-15.

CBSE has announced a scheme in which marks scored in past three exams will be taken into account. For class 12, students have been given an option to take the exam to improve their marks.

However, those who do not opt for exams, will have their past exams make up for their performance and assessment accordingly.