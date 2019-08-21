Education

HRD Ministry launches NISHTHA; to train over 42 lakh teachers

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 21, 2019 Published on August 21, 2019

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Human Resource Development

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) launched the National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancements (NISHTHA) here on Wednesday. This is aimed at training over 42 lakh teachers across the country.

“Teacher training is our priority. In a bid to boost education and employment, we are focusing on reskilling the teaching workforce. NISHTHA is the world’s biggest such project and will focus on training 42 lakh teachers from across the country,” HRD School Education Secretary Rina Ray said at the launch event.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched the initiative’s website, training modules, primer booklet and mobile app built for the purpose.

Published on August 21, 2019
human resources
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Australia’s University of Melbourne unveils five-year strategy to boost ties with India