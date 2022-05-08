ICSI to set up Arbitration Institute in Hyderabad

Devendra V. Deshpande, President of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced setting up an Arbitration Institute in ICSI Centre of Excellence, Hyderabad, and a Mediation Centre to help company secretaries learn and practice the nuances of the trade.

Speaking at the concluding session of the two-day national conference of corporate companies secretaries in Kochi, he shared a couple of institute’s initiatives that would further the opportunities for company secretaries in the MSME and start-up sectors.

Earlier, sharing his experience of working with company secretaries both as Counsel as well as Judge, Justice Devan Ramachandran, Judge of Kerala High Court, said, “Company Secretaries are the best Arbitrators. They are the experts who lead the Board today and govern the manner in which it functions and formulates policies”. He also appreciated the ICSI Motto and said it is the guiding force for pursuing perfection.

S. Suhas, Managing Director, Cochin International Airport Limited, complimented the company secretaries for their significant service and commitment to ensuring corporate governance. He said, “Company Secretaries remain one of the most valuable professionals in the development of the country, as they align corporates with the laws laid by the Government, and laws are the fundamentals on which an economy grows”.