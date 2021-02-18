IIIT-H launches course in IoT and Smart Analytics

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) and TalentSprint launched a nine-month course in IoT (Internet of Things) and Smart Analytics.
“The course is targetted at IoT engineers who want to master analytics and other tech professionals and managers from industries that are being disrupted by the adoption of IoT applications,” PJ Narayanan, Director of IIIT-H, said.
Addressing a press conference to launch the course, he said the students will be offered live, interactive online classes. They will also get mentorship as they work on industry projects.
The first batch of the programme will start in June 2021.
Quoting a McKinsey Global Institute, an IIIT-H executive said that IoT adoption has the potential to generate up to $11 trillion in economic value by 2025 as it impacted various sectors. The course is priced at ₹2,50,000. The students can also pay the fee in EMI of ₹16,400 thru 18 months.
“While IoT projects are top priority for organisations, nearly 75 per cent take twice as long to complete because of talent shortage,” he said.
“The industry has a critical need for professionals with expertise in technologies and processes around IoT to fulfill its ambitions of inter-connectivity,” he said.
While the first six months of the programme will teach foundations and include simple experiments, the last three months will be hands-on application-based learning.
Santanu Paul, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TalentSprint, said that the plan is to upskill over 1,000 professionals in the next 3-5 years.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...