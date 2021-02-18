IIIT-H launches course in IoT and Smart Analytics

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) and TalentSprint launched a nine-month course in IoT (Internet of Things) and Smart Analytics.

“The course is targetted at IoT engineers who want to master analytics and other tech professionals and managers from industries that are being disrupted by the adoption of IoT applications,” PJ Narayanan, Director of IIIT-H, said.

Addressing a press conference to launch the course, he said the students will be offered live, interactive online classes. They will also get mentorship as they work on industry projects.

The first batch of the programme will start in June 2021.

Quoting a McKinsey Global Institute, an IIIT-H executive said that IoT adoption has the potential to generate up to $11 trillion in economic value by 2025 as it impacted various sectors. The course is priced at ₹2,50,000. The students can also pay the fee in EMI of ₹16,400 thru 18 months.

“While IoT projects are top priority for organisations, nearly 75 per cent take twice as long to complete because of talent shortage,” he said.

“The industry has a critical need for professionals with expertise in technologies and processes around IoT to fulfill its ambitions of inter-connectivity,” he said.

While the first six months of the programme will teach foundations and include simple experiments, the last three months will be hands-on application-based learning.

Santanu Paul, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TalentSprint, said that the plan is to upskill over 1,000 professionals in the next 3-5 years.