The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) has announced that it will set up the JM Financial Centre for Financial Research in collaboration with JM Financial. The Centre will provide scholars in finance and related disciplines access to world-class resources.

The JM Financial Centre for Financial Research at IIMU will engage in academic research in finance and related disciplines, conduct annual workshops, and industry talks, and partner with BFSI sector and regulatory bodies for action research and seminars. The Centre will have an advisory board with experts from BFSI, financial technology sectors, and academia.

Once the Centre becomes operational, it may offer an elective course on M&A or other areas in the MBA Programme, as mutually agreed. IIMU will also conduct studies on areas that are mutually agreed upon between IIMU and JM Financial.

The Centre has been supported by JM Financial as part of its CSR initiative. This collaboration is special as it coincides with the JM Financial Group’s 50th anniversary this year.

As part of the collaboration, the JM Financial Merit Award of ₹3 lakh will be awarded every year to the best Finance student of the IIMU MBA programme.

Vishal Kampani, Non-executive Vice Chairman, JM Financial Limited, said, “It’s a privilege for us to collaborate with the Indian Institute of Management Udaipur, one of the premier management institutes of the country. We are hopeful that the JM Financial Centre for Financial Research at IIMU will act as an intersection of academia and industry and deliver actionable research-driven insights and resources. As we commemorate the group’s 50th anniversary this year, it has been our endeavour to work towards building excellence in industry-academia partnership, and I am grateful to IIM Udaipur management for giving us the platform to realise our goal”.