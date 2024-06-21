The percentage of female students admitted to the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) is on the rise. On Thursday, the institute welcomed the 61st batch of the two-year full-time Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGP), comprising 404 meritorious students, of whome one-fourth are females.

“Out of 404 meritorious students from a diverse educational, professional, socio- economic and gender backgrounds in the PGP Class of 2024-26, about 25 percent are women students, as compared to about 23 percent last year,” IIMA stated in a release.

About 39 per cent of this batch comprises students from non-engineering disciplines and 61 per cent from engineering. The new batch of PGP consists of 29 per cent freshers and about 71 per cent experienced candidates having a range of skills and work experience in sectors such as Consulting, Banking and Financial Services, Public Sector Units, Pharmaceuticals/Healthcare, Information Technology, etc.

Of the new 25th batch of the two-year full-time Post-Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM) who stepped into IIMA, 36 per cent are female students. All 47 students are hailing from food and agribusiness backgrounds.

While the average age of students remains 23 in both the programmes, the average work experience has increased to 26 months in PGP and 27 months in PGP-FABM programmes compared to 21 months and 19 months, respectively, during the previous year, the release added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit