IIT Guwahati placements begin with 200+ offers on day one

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus placements for the 2021-22 academic year began on a robust note with a total of 200 offers made by 38 companies during day one’s sessions 1 and 2 as against 158 offers made by 43 companies last year.
Multiple numbers of domestic offers above ₹1.1 crore and one international offer of ₹2 crore were made. This is as of 4 pm, December 1.
The big recruiters of this year’s first two sessions include Uber, JP Morgan Chase, Schlumberger, Graviton, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Texas Instrument, Bajaj, Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs among others. Phase one of placements is expected to continue till December 15.
Prof. Abhishek Kumar, Head, Center for Career Development, IIT Guwahati, said, “While the majority of the students sitting for the placement are back to the campus, a significant portion of students are still away from the campus. Lessons learnt from the last years’ virtual placement process have helped us in better planning this year, so that students on-campus and off-campus both will not face any difficulty.”
Abhishek further added that all the stake holders of the placement process have prepared themselves for all possible issues which could likely arise in the process and have overcome the difficulties collectively.
“Further, the efforts of the students was highly appreciated who have participated in the ongoing placement process even in these difficult times, since they have successfully understood the companies requirement and prepared themselves to meet these demands. The current placement statistics will set new records this year positively,” Abhishek added.
A total of 1,160 students have registered for placements in the 2021-22 academic year, across different streams of study. The total number of companies registered for phase i of placements is around 200. They will be recruiting for a total of around 250 profiles. As many as 10 start-ups have registered for recruitment in the ongoing academic year 2021-22 along with 3 public sector undertakings.
In addition, IIT Guwahati students have already received as many as 179 pre-placement offers (PPOs) during the 2021-22 academic year, which was the highest in the last three years. Most of the offers were in the sectors of information technology/software, finance, analyst and product profiles.
