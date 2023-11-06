IIT Madras (IIT-M) on Monday formally inaugurated its Zanzibar (Africa) campus. The Zanzibar campus inauguration was officiated by His Excellency Hussein Ali Mwinyi, the President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council.

Zanzibar is an island off the Eastern coast of Africa and belongs to Tanzania. The island has been a key port in the trading routes between the West and the East for centuries.

“It has been an honour to bring IITM’s academic excellence to this beautiful island of Zanzibar,” said Preeti Aghalayam, Dean of the School of Engineering and Science and Director-in-charge, Zanzibar Campus, IIT Madras. The first-ever international campus of an IIT will offer BS and MTech programmes in data science and artificial intelligence in its first year.

“Today, as we inaugurate the IIT Madras Zanzibar (Africa) Campus, we embark on a journey of knowledge and innovation that transcends borders,” said V Kamakoti, Director, of IIT Madras.

It offers various opportunities for students, including international exchanges, internships, and meeting course requirements at IIT Madras. The current campus in Bweleo district, 15 km south of Zanzibar Town, has international amenities for students. A new permanent campus is planned, a joint effort of the governments of Zanzibar and India.

Promoting NEP

The campus inauguration also stands as an example of the government’s efforts to promote the “top quality education system of India in international arenas.”

The New Education Policy (NEP) says, “India will be promoted as a global study destination providing premium education at affordable costs, thereby helping to restore its role as a Vishwa Guru.”

The Ministry of Education in India received enthusiastic interest and support from the Tanzanian government’s corresponding ministry. Following multiple delegation visits and negotiations, the partnership was deemed highly suitable, paving the way for the establishment of the inaugural international IIT campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The student admissions process was managed by the Office of Global Engagement at IIT Madras, which oversaw the application procedure, featuring a screening test crafted by IIT Madras faculty experts along with interviews, aligning with the approved admission process for international programmes sanctioned by the IITM Senate.

