IIT Madras Entrepreneurship Cell launches ‘D-Well’ initiative for small and medium businesses

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Entrepreneurship Cell launched the ‘D-Well’ initiative to leverage digital media and devices to help enhance the small and medium businesses and also to help aspiring entrepreneurs create a new business on September 24.

The initiative will focus on creating awareness about the opportunities in and beyond the digital screen and also to make the screen time minimal and make it qualitative.

The initatives includes an emphasis on Art Entrepreneurship through Workshops and talks that will be organised on how to bring ones talent in music, design, writing etc out on the digital platform to gain recognition and a possibility to make a career out of it. Conducting activities reminding people how the world used to be before the digital era and Discussions and debates of what the future of digital media.

The Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Madras, is a student-run organization focussed on inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship among students. It organises events such as Hackathons, Business Planning Competitions, Workshops, Talks by eminent personalities, and panel discussions focussed on startup enthusiasts to hard-core entrepreneurs. Every year, the student body takes up a new initiative to create awareness on social issues. This years’ topic was Digital Awareness, says a press release from IIT Madras.