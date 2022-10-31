For the first time in its history, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) generated over ₹1,000 crore in funding and revenue in a financial year for the first time during 2021-22. This sum includes ₹768 Crore of funds from projects sanctioned by the State and Central Governments and ₹313 crore in industry consultancy.

These collaborations are facilitated by a dedicated team at the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras, which is headed by Manu Santhanam.

The major projects that drove the surge in funding during 2021-22 include education through Information and Communication Technology using Direct-to-Home (₹300.28 crore); Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (₹99.5 crore); Speech Technologies in Indian Languages (₹50.6 crore) and Collecting Datasets and Benchmarks for Building Indian Language Technology (₹47 crore), says a release.

The institute’s director, V Kamakoti, said that the performance of the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research is encouraging and aligned with the Strategic Plan of IIT Madras. This is a reflection of our increased interaction with funding agencies and industry.

Manu Santhanam said, IIT Madras has clearly emerged as a leader in the country in Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research with large value projects mostly from the computing and 5G sectors, which are expected to grow further. The total funding typically shows a growth rate year on year of around 5 to 8 per cent, but the industry funding has seen a greater spurt in recent years.

Also read EdTech sector sees spate of M&A deals

A key reason for the growth in industry-sponsored funding is the increased contribution in the form of corporate social responsibility (CSR) for research. This is expected to grow significantly in the future. He said that ICSR is planning large-scale industry outreach activities in the near future that will help these numbers further.

Data on sponsored research and industry funding (in crore)

Year Sanctioned sponsored project funds Funding from industry 2017-18 423 148 2018-19 386 228 2019-20 333 237 2020-21 484 230 2021-22 768 313