Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) made history on Friday by launching the World’s First MBA in digital maritime and supply chain management. This groundbreaking 24-month program, developed by IIT Madras Departments of Management Studies and Ocean Engineering along with industry partner i-maritime Consultancy, is designed to cater to the needs of working professionals worldwide. It aims to equip global professionals with the skills necessary to navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape of maritime trade and supply chain management, as per a release from the institute.

Those with a Bachelor’s Degree having secured at least 60 per cent marks and a minimum of two years of full-time work experience are eligible to apply. The admission process includes an online IIT Madras Admission Test followed by personal interviews for shortlisted candidates. Applications are already open for this program with the first batch commencing in September 2024.

The program offers a unique blend of online learning and on-campus immersion modules, providing flexibility while ensuring a comprehensive educational experience. Over two years, the participants will engage with cutting-edge digital technologies such as IoT, AI, ML, and Blockchain, enhancing their ability to tackle modern maritime challenges and drive career advancement.

The MBA program, extendable to four years, features a comprehensive curriculum of 900 hours of classroom sessions and project work, totalling 192 credits. Participants benefit from a rigorous curriculum that includes six on-campus immersion modules and extensive access to IIT Madras’ learning resources, including the Digital Maritime Library.

The program fee is ₹9 lakh, payable in instalments. Scholarships covering up to 50 per cent of the course fee are available, and the program is eligible for bank loans.