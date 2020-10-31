IIT Madras offers course on ‘large scale data analytics driven systems design’

IIT-Madras Pravartak, which is one of the technology hubs set up (hosted by IIT Madras) under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems, has announced a two-semester course on ‘large scale data analytics-driven systems design’.

The course is relevant for all those who would handle projects that would generate a lot of data, says Prof V Kamakoti, Faculty-in-charge, IIT Madras Pravartak. The course will enable them to be able to conceptualize, design and implement internet-scale applications of the future, he told Business Line.

The course would teach a variety of topics, from data science and data management to visualization and communication techniques, python programming, systems architecture and design and machine learning.

Kamakoti says that the world is on the verge of a data explosion. Be it agriculture, or healthcare or financial services, today’s systems would generate mind-boggling amounts of data, which is a very useful resource—if only people know how to handle it. Just knowledge about data is not enough—one must know the end-to-end hardware and software stack on which the data resides and moves, he says.

IITM Pravartak is one of the 25 centers envisaged under the national mission in cyber physical systems. The mission intends to engender 15 technology innovation hubs, six sectoral applicaton hubs and four technology translational research parks.

IITM Pravartak has taken up the task doing translational research (research that translates new information or knowledge that is created in one area to another application) in the areas of sensors, networking, actuators and control systems (SNACS).