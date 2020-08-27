IIT-M’s crash courses for rural learners hit by pandemic

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Smart, electric and energetic
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
Indian Institute of Technology Madras is coordinating a national effort to create crash courses for rural learners that will be telecast on educational television channels.
Around 300 hours of video lectures have already been delivered under this initiative. The first broadcast is scheduled for August 28. This new content will be broadcast on NPTEL Channel 11-18 until August 31 and rescheduled on Channels 11-16 from September 1, says a release from IIT Madras.
The objective is to help rural students who could not attend classes due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The focus is to create crash courses with an emphasis on problem-solving approaches. The lectures were recorded by faculty of various central universities from their homes. The schedule of lectures are available and will be updated on the DTH SWAYAM Prabha website: https://www.swayamprabha.gov.in/
Swayam Prabha is a group of 32 DTH channels devoted to telecasting of educational programmes on a 24X7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite. The content would be repeated several times during the day, allowing the students to choose the time of their convenience. The contents are provided by NPTEL, IITs, UGC, CEC, IGNOU, NCERT and NIOS. The INFLIBNET Centre maintains the web portal.
Faculty members have laid emphasis on conceptual understanding, problem-solving approaches and case studies, besides worked out examples.
The regular 40-50-hr lectures of were condensed into 10-15 hours. Lectures were deliveredto meet or exceed the high academic standards set by the University Grants Commission and other academic bodies and the technical requirements for high definition broadcast, the release said.
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
From gratitude days to wellness breaks, the pandemic is seeing new additions to leave entitlements
At a time when job losses and salary cuts are the order of the day, guess it is too much to expect increments.
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
₹1118 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511301145 The stock looks upward biased and so initiate fresh long ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...