Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT-Ropar) is partnering with IIT-Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad-incubated edtech start-up GUVI for new initiatives to drive excellence in e-learning services.

GUVI will collaborate on research to upgrade its placement-oriented Career Program - ‘ZEN Class’ and mentorship by meeting the standards of excellence in e-learning services through IIT-Ropar. IIT- Ropar will conduct experiments on teaching, learning and modern pedagogies that lead to effective learning curves among the learners, says a release.

Self-paced learning

GUVI empowers career aspirants for IT and software jobs through self-paced learning tech courses, ZEN class career programs and other vernacular edtech services. GUVI, which offers an online platform for students to learn in their mother tongues offers specialised information technology courses to upskill students and make them ‘job ready’ online.

It offers technology skills that are in demand in the industry in regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Bengali besides English.

The Zen Class career programs offer placement-oriented online boot camps in various in-demand domains like full-stack development, data science with advanced programming, data engineering, business analytics with digital marketing, automation testing & UI/UX, among others.

The program has a course curriculum and 360-degree career guidance from professional veterans, the release said.

