The grand finale and the valedictory ceremony of the Indo-Pacific Quiz Competition 2022 organized by Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in partnership with Rajagiri Business School and supported by the US Mission in India has concluded at Rajagiri Valley campus in Kochi.

The US Consul General Judith Ravin, who was the chief guest, stressed on the vision of the Indo-Pacific region as a community. She said that programmes such as this event will help build awareness about opportunities and challenges in the region.

The competition engaged young adults between 18–28 years pursuing higher education in universities and colleges across the Indo-Pacific region in a multi-stage competition.

The quiz team from Rajagiri got 534 two-member teams to participate from 16 Indo-Pacific countries who competed in the four online preliminary rounds. Thirty-two teams from six countries (India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Philippines) qualified to enter the four virtual group rounds. Eleven teams from India and 13 from abroad (Indonesia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh) qualified to participate in the in-person final rounds held on November 20-21 in Rajagiri Business School, Kochi.

The winners in the national and international categories are:

Grand Finale Winner (International):

Nimsara Nadija Seneviratne and Chamika Pasan Kalhara Nandasiri of University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka.

First Runner Up (International):

Redwan Uz Zaman Reham and Shah Minaz Noor Chowdhury of BRAC University, Bangladesh.

Second Runner Up (International): Brianna Ruth Audrey and Danny Widiatmo of Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Universitas Indonesia.

Grand Finale Winner (National):

Sayan Mazumdar and Bishwayan Bhattacharjee of Government Medical College Hospital, Chandigarh

First Runner Up (National): Ravva Sai Sathvik and Pratik Nayan Dash of Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli

Second Runner Up (National): Aditya Karmakar and Sahil Haresh Ramchandani of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (Kolkata Campus)

Judith Ravin US Consul General gave away the trophies to the winners. Benny Nalkara CMI (Provincial), Jose Kuriedath CMI (Director – Rajagiri Group of Institutions), Binoy Joseph (Principal – Rajagiri College of Social Sciences) spoke.