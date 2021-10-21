Intel launches program for engineering students

Intel has launched Intel Unnati Program to equip engineering students in India with industry-relevant data-centric skills.

Through a network of system integrators, 100 Intel Unnati Data-Centric Labs in emerging technologies will be set up over the next year across universities and engineering institutes in India. The initiative aims to provide the country’s higher educational institutions with long-term capabilities in technology and lab infrastructure, enabling a greater focus on research and innovation.

The Intel Unnati Program has been piloted across 15 colleges that are in the process of setting up Centres of Excellence on their campuses, with three of these labs operational.

“Technology has never been more important than it is today and is a critical driver of future growth. It is imperative to ensure young talent in India has access to the right infrastructure and course content to keep pace with the fast-changing needs and expectations of the technology industry. Intel Unnati Data-Centric Labs will enable educational institutions to bridge the widening technology skill gap in the country, build industry-ready emerging technology competencies and provide strategic impetus to India’s digital economy transformation,” said Nivruti Rai, country head of Intel India and vice president of Intel Foundry Services.

Focused on technology inclusion, the Intel Unnati Program strives to broaden access to technology infrastructure for educational institutions across all tiers. Institutions will choose lab variants to suit their budgets and based on where they stand in their technology and infrastructure journey.

Each Intel Unnati lab includes hardware and software stack recommendations from Intel, course content and co-branded course completion certificates for students. Currently, labs are available for artificial intelligence (AI), FPGA solutions and AI Internet of Things (AIIoT), with multiple other technologies in the pipeline, including smart mobility and security.

“VIT-AP is involved in an active process of applied learning with the help of experienced faculty who enable the students to channel their talent and intellect to contribute towards the development and sustainability of society,” said S.V. Kota Reddy, vice chancellor, VIT-AP University.

Program implementation is supported by a network of system integrators across India who can customize the lab configuration to suit each institution’s requirements, train the faculty on course content, and provide ongoing maintenance support.