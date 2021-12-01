Jai Hind College holds Detour 2021 on December 4-5 in Mumbai

Jai Hind College in Mumbai will hold its annual festival Detour 2021 on December 4-5. In a collaboration with “Teach For India”, Detour 2021 has organised a book donation drive for low fee to private and government school classrooms and community centres where Teach For India Fellows work.

The initiative was a part of the festival’s annual CSR campaign, and students across the department donated textbooks, novels, story books and stationery supplies. Students who are not residing in Mumbai also sent books from different cities via courier while local students came to college with their books.