Jio Institute begins admissions for its postgraduate programmes  

Jio Institute has started inviting applications for its one-year full-time Post Graduate Programmes (PGP) in emerging areas of artificial intelligence & data science and digital media & marketing communications.

The admissions for these programmes are now open while the last date to apply is May 20, 2022.

“The PGP in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AI & DS) aims to instil theoretical capabilities and provide the know-how to create practical solutions for enterprises and society. The PGP in Digital Media & Marketing Communications (DM & MC) will help students acquire knowledge on how to manage the customer experience in the digital age by innovatively engaging, serving and communicating with them,” it said in an official statment.

Career in AI, Data Science

The AI & DS Programme is designed for early-career professionals who aspire to become full-stack data scientists, equipped for a variety of roles including AI Researchers, Data Scientists as well as Industrial and Societal Entrepreneurs. The DM & MC Programme is designed for early-career professionals who aspire to build a career in areas such as Marketing Communications, Brand Consulting, Digital Marketing, Marketing Analytics, and Consumer Research.

The AI & DS prospects are required to have completed at least one course at the undergraduate level in either Computer Science/IT/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics, while the DM & MC candidates should have at least a three-year undergraduate degree in any discipline. For both the programmes, one needs to have secured a minimum of 50 per cent or equivalent CGPA in graduation and at least 18 months of relevant work experience as of July 1, 2022.

How to apply

The application for the Post Graduate Programmes is a three-step process that includes the submission of an online application along with requisite documents through the ‘Apply Now’ link on the official website and payment of an application fee of ₹2,500, appearing for the online Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET). The test will comprise multiple-choice questions based on Quantitative Aptitude & Verbal Ability and a section on Writing Skills. Alternately, an applicant can also submit a valid GRE test score.

The shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online personal interview. The final selection will be based on a holistic evaluation of the past academic record, responses to essay questions, statement of purpose, letters of recommendation, the relevance of work experience, extra-curricular activities, awards and accolades, performance in JET and personal interview.

Vice-Chancellor, Dr Dipak Jain, former Dean, Kellogg School of Management, US, former Dean, INSEAD, France, and Dr. Frank Mulhern, Associate Dean of Research and Executive Director of Academic Programs in San Francisco, Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University, US are the programme mentors for Digital Media & Marketing Communications. The programme mentors for Artificial Intelligence & Data Science are Dr. Larry Birnbaum Professor, Computer Science, Northwestern University, US and Dr. Shailesh Kumar, Chief Data Scientist, Center of Excellence in AI/ML, Reliance Jio.

To provide opportunities to deserving candidates who may not have the means to pursue quality higher education, Jio Institute will offer scholarships of up to 100 per cent on the tuition fees.

“Scholarships will be awarded based on the review of individual needs, as well as the Jio Institute’s commitment to access, inclusion, gender parity and diversity. A significant number of scholarships will be available for meritorious candidates, international candidates, specially-abled candidates,,” it said.