Kufos signs MoU with CCARI for research studies

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has signed MoU with the Goa-based Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute (CCARI) on collaborating in academic and research studies.

CCARI is responsible for the promotion of sustainable and indigenous agricultural practices including fisheries in coastal areas across the country.

According to the agreement, students of Kufos can use the research facilities at CCARI in various fields of ocean, fisheries, environment and climate studies. Scientists of CCARI will also teach the Kufos students as visiting faculties. In return, Kufos will extent support to CCARI to organise aquaculture training programmes.

KUFOS Vice-Chancellor Dr A Ramachandran said that through the MoU, Kufos students will able to extend their research activities to various agricultural practise including fisheries of other states since the CCARI is a multi- disciplinary research organisation with research activities in various states and Union Territories. He said both institutions will jointly pursue research programmes on different topics related to ocean studies and climate change which have impact on fisheries and fishermen community. For this, CCARI will be recognized soon as a research centre of Kufos.