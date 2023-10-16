Lakshmi Narayanan, former CEO and Vice-Chairman of Cognizant, and past Chairman of Nasscom, has been appointed Krea University’s Chancellor with effect from Monday.

Prior to the appointment, Narayanan was already part of the University’s leadership body as a member of the Governing Council.

With over 40 years of experience in technical, managerial, and leadership roles, Narayanan’s leadership experience includes corporate governance, customer relationship management, and organisation strategy, as part of his corporate and academic board positions.

Before joining Krea, Narayanan served governance roles on boards of corporates as well as higher education and research institutions. He has also served as the IT industry nominee on the Board of National Skills Development Corporation for many years and also chaired the IT/ BPM Sector Skill Council funded by the Government of India.

He is currently the Managing Trustee of Chennai Mathematical Institute.

On his appointment as Chancellor, Narayanan said, “Values, knowledge, imagination and a sense of purpose is what Krea strives to create as an asset in every individual who goes through its portals. The University will be known for creating inquisitive and imaginative minds that have made a multi-dimensional impact on society, by fearlessly grabbing every opportunity to excel. Krea will be the pride of place for teachers and researchers who will witness - with joy - the creativity of the talent they have nurtured.”

Krea University located in Sri City, 55 km north of Chennai, was instituted by a team of global academicians, industrialists and intellectuals. It currently houses two schools and provides strategic oversight to three research centres.