Mangalore University to promote rainwater harvesting

Considering the need to create awareness on water conservation, Mangalore University is planning to promote rainwater harvesting in its campus and in the affiliated colleges under its jurisdiction.

In a chat with BusinessLine in Mangaluru on Friday, PS Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said the strengthening of rainwater harvesting process is a part of making the university campus more eco-friendly.

The university campus at Konaje on the outskirts of Mangaluru city has already implemented rainwater harvesting. It will be strengthened further.

Apart from this, the university has two constituent colleges. Steps will be taken to implement rainwater harvesting in those colleges, if it is not there. He said that directions will be issued to the 210 affiliated colleges of the university in three districts — Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu — to implement rainwater harvesting in their campuses.

Yadapadithaya said that plans are also there to set up a waste water treatment plant in the university campus. The campus has two hostels, laboratories of various Departments, two guest houses and canteen among others where waste water is generated. The university has already prepared a blueprint on waste water treatment.

Water from the proposed treatment plant can be used for non-drinking purpose in the campus. This will help reduce the usage of potable water to a large extent, he said.