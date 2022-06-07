Mangaluru airport conducts aviation awareness programme for students

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has been organising special aviation awareness programme (SAAP) for students. As part of this initiative, MIA invited 38 students and three teachers from Canara High School (CBSE) on Monday.

Hands on experience in handling types of fires, rescue equipment and tools with PPE, watching the crash fire tender in action, understanding the implication of bird activity at the airport gave the students a ringside peek into a part of the airside operations. Visit to the new integrated terminal building gave them an understanding of the various facets of operations at the terminal.

Post the terminal familiarization, a guided tour helped them to familiarize with the runway. This included understanding the taxiway markings and lighting, navigational aids, and the airport topography. This visit also gave them the opportunity to see how the air traffic control, navigation system, radars play a vital role in seamless operations at the airport.

The airport has drawn up plans to invite students from government and private schools for SAAP. Students of Sharada Vidyalaya and Podar School in Mangaluru will be visiting the airport on June 8 and June 10, respectively, it said.