Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), which is part of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), and DLabs Incubator Association at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate and enhance grassroots innovations and startups.

Commander Anil Rana, Director of MIT, said the collaboration would provide essential support and mentorship to MIT students. Acknowledging the growing interest in entrepreneurship among students, MIT has introduced a five-year integrated dual degree with MTech (Entrepreneurship), offered by the department of Humanities and Management. The partnership with DLabs enhances the existing startup ecosystem at Manipal, helping students to launch their own startups, he said.

Saumya Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of DLabs, said the alliance aims to create a thriving ecosystem for innovative ideas and empower budding entrepreneurs. The partnership allows for shared resources and expertise, strengthening both institutions’ roles in fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, he said.

