Math learning platform Bhanzu raises $15 million in Series A round

Bhanzu, a two-year-old math learning platform, has raised $15 million in Series A funding led by global investment firm Eight Roads Ventures. B Capital, an investment firm, also joined this investment round.

“We are going to utilise the proceeds to improve our technology infrastructure, student learning experience and strengthen math curriculum with more interesting and outcome-focused content,” Neelakantha Bhanu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bhanzu, said.

Bhanu, who won the gold medal at the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad held in London in 2020, created the curriculum that can make students enjoy mathematics, a Bhanzu statement said on Thursday.

The company offers learning programmes in mathematics for students in the age group of 6-16 years.