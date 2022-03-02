hamburger

MediBuddy contributes ₹14 crore to IIT-Madras incubation cell

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 02, 2022

Set up in 2013, the IIT-Madras Incubation cell is a deep-tech startup hub aimed at nurturing, overseeing innovation and entrepreneurship

MediBuddy, an end-to-end digital healthcare platform, has announced a contribution of ₹14 crore to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) Incubation Cell in its bid to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem. 

MediBuddy co-founders and IIT-Madras alumnus Satish Kannan and Enbasekar were among the first incubatee of the cell. 

“The initial ₹5 lakh that was given by IIT Madras truly helped us get started. Today, we are happy that we at MediBuddy are helping a lot of patients across the nation, and we are also able to express our gratitude to IIT with ₹14 crore. This capital, I believe will help at least 250 more startups like us realise their dreams,” Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy said in a statement. 

Started in 2013, MediBuddy offers 24x7 access to doctors via video calls, doorstep medicine delivery, at-home lab tests, mental health support, and other integrated healthcare services. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup has a pan-India network of 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centres, and 2,500 pharmacies covering 96 per cent of pincodes across the country. 

The IITM Nexus

In a related development, the MediBuddy co-founders featured in a book ‘The IITM Nexus’, which showcases the story of 16 IIT Madras alumni spanning across five decades and their inspiring entrepreneurial journeys. 

“This is a proud moment for us, and we hope that this inspires more individuals to startup and wish that the IIT-M Incubation cell continues to help more startups to grow and thrive,” Enbasekar, co-founder and CTO, MediBuddy, said in the statement. 

Published on March 02, 2022
engineering education

