Miles Education, a higher ed-tech company plans to hire 300 employees, and its upskilling and talent acquisition subsidiary Futurense will hire 600 employees in 2023, said Vikas Gupta, Chairman, and MD of Miles Education and Futurense Technologies.

The company currently has 800 employees, out of which 450 are based out of Bengaluru. The company operates in over 20 cities across India, the Middle East, and the USA.

Newer segments

Gupta told businessline, “As we scale our business to newer segments, we will be hiring increasingly. We will be hiring for the roles of sales counselors, junior and senior trainers and personnel for student engagement.” The company also has other back-office roles like administration and finance accounting, he said.

Miles Education offers certifications in finance and accounting, business analytics, branding and advertising, digital marketing, human resources, business leadership, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, data engineering, and cyber security.

Gupta said Miles Education has even expanded beyond the finance and accounting domain to the Information Technology domain and other new-age higher education streams. It also plans to expand its business in the US as it aims to send 1,000 students to the 10 universities it has partnered with in the US.

Upskill students

In India, it has even partnered with over 70 universities and autonomous colleges across the country to upskill students via university programs integrated with certification.

Miles Education claims to have clocked a net revenue of ₹150 crore in FY22. It is now aiming to clock a net revenue of ₹250 crore in FY23, according to Gupta. The company said its revenue from operations in FY21 increased 167 per cent to Rs ₹59 crore from ₹22 crore in FY20. Its net profit increased by more than four times in FY21 to ₹10 crore from ₹2 crore in FY20.