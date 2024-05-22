The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on May 22, issued notices to Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju’s, in three cases over non-payment of dues to operational creditors.

The hearing in all three cases, filed by publishing company McGraw Hill, BPO service provider Cogent E-services, and supplier of automation control products AG Automation, is scheduled for July 3.

The NCLT bench gave Byju’s two weeks to respond and another week for the petitioner to file a rejoinder. Byju’s owes McGraw Hill ₹1.43 crore and about ₹6 crore to Cogent, the petitions claim.

At least seven vendors have approached the NCLT to recover their dues. The embattled edtech company is fighting an oppression and mismanagement plea filed by its investors in the NCLT.

In November 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) filed the first insolvency plea against Byju’s claiming that the company had defaulted on a payment of ₹158 crore. The plea is at an advanced stage of hearing at the NCLT.

Subsequently, France-based teleperfomance business services company, Glas Trust Company (the lenders), and digital marketing firm Surfer Technologies all filed insolvency pleas.

Recently, Byju’s appointed CEO Arjun Mohan and CFO Ajay Goel have also stepped down. Additionally, Mohandas Pai and Rajnish Kumar are now planning to step down after the completion of their one-year term.

On Tuesday, businessline reported that a group of former employees of troubled edtech major Byju’s is planning to drag the company to the NCLT to demand their dues from the company.

Meanwhile, Byju’s has also halted part of employee salaries for as long as two months since March as it faces a paucity of funds. Byju Raveendran has been communicating sporadically with employees via email, assuring them that circumstances will improve in a few days once the company can use the funds from a recent rights issue. For some, these assurances were the reason they stayed with the organisation untill now.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit