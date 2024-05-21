TDK Corporation, a leader in electronic solutions, has tied up with the Gopalakrishnan-Deshpande Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (GDC) at IIT Madras to launch the ‘TIIC Accelerator Program 2024’. The program aims to foster innovation in the Healthcare Technology and Diagnostics sector arising from Indian STEM university researchers and start-ups.

Through this collaboration, TDK Corporation aims to harness India’s deep talent pool and creativity to propel breakthroughs in healthcare diagnostics, medical devices, and related areas. The programme will provide targeted support, mentorship, and partnership and investment opportunities to catalyse the growth of promising healthcare technology ventures.

The ‘TIIC Accelerator Program 2024’ will combine TDK’s experience in the technology industry with GDC’s experience in commercialisation of research and fostering entrepreneurship, says a release.

The programme seeks the participation of start-ups from multiple segments of the healthcare technologies and diagnostics sector. This includes diagnostic labs/ services, consumables, wearables and analytics.

The programme will call for applications in June 2024, from which promising start-ups/ teams will be selected. Thereafter, GDC will host an in-person workshop of the selected teams/ start-ups at the IIT Madras campus. Following this, the teams will undergo an intensive 6–8-week boot camp focussed on customer discovery. In the next phase, a set of shortlisted teams will participate in a Business Mentorship programme, which will help them get investment-ready and prepare them for their pitch to TDK to secure investments or explore other potential collaborations, the release said.”